Gizmore Vogue smartwatch launched in India at Rs 1,999

Gizmore has launched a new smartwatch in the Indian market at an introductory price of Rs 1,999. The new Vogue smartwatch model looks a lot like the Apple Watch Ultra at an astonishingly-lower price tag. The new smartwatch comes with a metal casing and features a large display, a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, and last up to 10 days on a single charge.

Gizmore Vogue smartwatch Price and Availability

The Gizmore Vogue is priced at Rs 2,499 but the company is offering at an introductory cost of Rs 1,999. This is way more affordable than the Rs 89,900 price tag of the Apple Watch Ultra. It will rival the likes of the Fire-Boltt Supernova, the Pebble Cosmos Engage, and more.

It will be available for purchase in black, orange (also available for the Apple Watch), and white color options. It gone on sale starting March 20 via Flipkart and the company’s website.

Gizmore Vogue smartwatch Specifications

The new Vogue smartwatch features a premium metal casing and square dial. Speaking of its specifications, the smartwatch offers an easy navigation through the shortcut menu with a split screen view with a large 1.95 inch HD display and a high 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartwatch also supports Always on display and offers 600 nits of peak brightness.

It lets wearers choose among more than 100 watch faces. The watch also houses a rotating dial and a dedicated power and recent app button, which let’s users to quickly access their last opened application.

It also packs an array of fitness features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 blood oxygen mapping, and even sleep and menstrual cycle to helps users keep track of their health. The watch has a GPS tracking support that enables the smart wearable to track physical activities through the Vfit app. This is complemented by the built in sensors for accurate data capture.

The Vogue model also supports Bluetooth 5.1 and offers Bluetooth Calling as well. It is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance. It also has stretchable straps for added comfort, wireless charging. The brand claims it can last up to ten days on a single full charge and up to 2 days with Bluetooth Calling enabled. It supports wireless charging.