Gionee M15 with 48MP quad cameras Helio G90 SoC launched; Price, Specifications

Gionee M15
Picture Credit: Twitter Snaps @ Gadgets & Widgets

Gionee has launched its latest mid-range smartphone Gionee M15 in Nigeria. The smartphone comes with a gaming-focused SoC and features a quad-camera system headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Gionee M15 pricing and availability

The Gionee M15 is priced at NG 90,800 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant carriea a price tag of NGN 106,200. The company has not revealed whether the smartphone will come to other markets as well.

Gionee M15 specifications and features

The Gionee M15 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display has a centrally aligned punch-hole cutout for selfies.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90 chipset. The phone has up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage that can be expanded further via a microSD card slot.

back panel of the phone features a fingerprint scanner and a quad-camera system.

The handset has a quad camera setup on the back that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro snapper and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16-megapixel selfies camera at the front.

The Gionee M15 packs a 5,100mAh that has support for 18W rapid charging. The handset is packed with usual connectivity features like dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

 

