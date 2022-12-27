GIGABYTE G5 gaming laptops with 12th gen Intel processor launched in India

GIGABYTE has launched G5 series of gaming laptops today in India. The new GIGABYTE G5 series gaming laptops are powered by Intel 12th Gen CPU and starts at Rs 77,887.

The laptops will be available in online and offline retail stores across the country.

“The new GIGABYTE G5 completes our range of 12th Gen laptop family. Our newest entrant is a cost-effective solution for new gamers and aspiring streamers. The laptop’s thin and light build makes it perfect for students and professionals alike,” Sunil Grewal, Director, GIGABYTE Technology India Pvt. Ltd said in a statement.

GIGABYTE G5 series key specifications

The laptops under the GIGABYTE G5 series will be offered in three models — G5 KE, G5 ME, and G5 GE.

GIGABYTE’s new thin and light offering is designed to serve as the perfect on-the-go device and is more than capable to handle both gaming and productivity workloads without sacrificing its portability, said the company.

The laptops come equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD 1920×1080 LCD display and a 144Hz Refresh Rate, offering a super immersive gaming experience. The laptops get Intel Core i5-12500H processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 Gen 4 SSD storage. Gigabyte G5 KE is the top-end variant followed by Gigabyte G5 ME and Gigabyte G5 GE. While G5 KE gets 6GB Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, G5 ME and G5 GE get 4GB Nvidia RTX 3050Ti and 4GB Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU.

Moreover, the company says, with an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio and ultra-thin bezels, the G5 provides an immersive experience for both gameplay and entertainment.

The laptops weigh less than 1.9 kg, which makes it easily portable.

The company’s own WINDFORCE cooling technology helps the G5 Series to be consistent in their performance during high-load gaming sessions or multimedia processing.

With highly efficient 59-blade dual fans, 5 heat pipes, and 4 exhaust vents, the laptop can dissipate the heat generated in a stable and complete manner, according to the company. All the laptops get 2-year carry-in warranty and get Microsoft Office 365 pre-loaded.

Price

Variant Price Gigabyte G5 KE Rs 1,03,890 Gigabyte G5 ME Rs 85,801 Gigabyte G5 GE Rs 77,887

(With IANS inputs)