Gift yourself an iPhone 15 this Diwali: Check special offers and other details

The iPhone 15 is inarguably one of the best smartphones on the market and helped cement Apple’s claim as the best brand offering premium handsets. Smartphone users wanting to upgrade their phones can take advantage of the

iPhone Diwali offers

this October and purchase the highly sought-after device on Easy EMIs by shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network! With discounts of up to 20% on popular smartphones, the EMI Network is making luxury devices accessible and affordable, spreading more festive cheer.

Apple launched the

iPhone 15

series in September 2023, and the base variant (iPhone 15) quickly became one of its best-sellers. Running on the A16 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, the smartphone redefines and elevates your user experience. It also boasts an advanced dual-camera system with a 48MP ultra-wide lens, allowing users to capture super-high-res images, bringing pro-grade photography to their fingertips. The smartphone also flaunts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display to offer stunning visuals with unprecedented clarity.

While Apple recently launched the iPhone 16 series phones, the iPhone 15 is still one of the best handsets available, competing with the latest premium phones from other brands. Customers can shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network in October 2024 to enjoy the iPhone 15 Diwali offers, including zero down payment and free home delivery on select models. The Easy EMI plans, with flexible repayment tenures, make purchasing the iPhone 15 affordable and convenient, giving shoppers more reasons to celebrate this Diwali.

(ANI)