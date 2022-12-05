Get yearly subscription of 11 OTT platforms including Disney+ Hotstar, Zee 5 at just Rs 999

Most of the entertainment (including sports) in the current era is available on OTT platforms. An average user tends to take multiple subscriptions of OTT platforms and finds it hard to keep tabs. If you are one of those who gets stuck in managing multiple OTT platforms than you can take a subscription of Tata Play Binge. Users can get yearly subscription of 11 OTT platforms including Disney+ Hotstar, at just Rs 999.

Rs 999/ year

The Rs 999 plan is perhaps the most affordable plan one can subscribe. If you are a person who is interested in following IPL or Indian Cricket Team matches, then this subscription is a must. Users get a subscription to latest movies, TV shows and originals from Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, Zee 5, Hoichoi, Shemaroo and many others OTT apps under this plan.

Apart from the Rs 999 plan, there are several plans available on the Tata Play Binge App. The other plans available are Rs 59 per month, Rs 125 per month, Rs 175 per month and Rs 299 per month.

Rs 59/ month plan

The Rs 59/ month plan is offered in three variants – MX starter, Zee5 Starter, Voot Starter. Users get a subscription to the latest movies, TV shows, and originals from 8 OTT apps under this subscription.

Rs 125/ month plan

The Rs 125/ month plan offers a subscription to latest movies, TV shows and originals from 12 OTT apps. The apps include Zee5, MX player, Voot Select, hoichoi, Hungama play and many more.

Rs 175/ month plan

The Rs 175/ month plan offers a subscription to latest movies, TV shows and originals from 14 OTT apps. The apps include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, MX player, Voot Select, hoichoi, Hungama play and many more.

Rs 299/ month plan

The Rs 299/ month plan offers a subscription to latest movies, TV shows and originals from 16 OTT apps. The apps include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LiV, MX player, Voot Select, hoichoi, Hungama play and many more.