Get Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra under Rs 70,000 on Amazon, Check the amazing offer

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra currently gets amazing offers on Amazon and users can get the smartphone at less than Rs 70,000. The premium flagship device from Samsung is available with attractive offers including exchange offers and bank offers.

Details about the offer

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is available at a base price of Rs 99,999 after a discount of 24 percent. Users can get bank offers on selected bank cards. An exchange benefit of up to Rs 32,000 is also available on the smartphone. This means that the price of the smartphone can be below Rs 70,000, if applied with proper offers.

The exchange benefit is totally dependent on the condition of the old device of the user. We tried to exchange our old Realme 6 Pro and got Rs 12,650 discount.

Interested buyers can use EMI option for purchasing the smartphone too.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets a 6.8 inch Quad HD+ display along with a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels. The GPU of the device is Qualcomm Adreno 730 while the processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm). Users get an internal storage of 256GB while the RAM is 12GB.

When it comes to camera, the rear camera of the smartphone is a quad camera unit. The triple camera setup consists of 108MP primary camera along with a 12MP, 10MP and 10MP camera. The front camera is a 40MP camera. The S22 ultra offers great pictures even during night and includes camera features like Nightography, Object eraser and much more. On the other hand, the device is powered by a 5000 mAh Lithium-ion battery. The connectivity features on the Galaxy S22 ultra include 5G/ 4G/ 3G/2G, Wi-Fi v5.2, USB Type C, GPS and much more. The sensors offered on the smartphone are Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor and Proximity Sensor.