realme GT Neo 3T first sale goes live on Flipkart, Check offers, specifications here

The sale of realme GT Neo 3T has gone live on Flipkart and buyers can get amazing offers on the smartphone during the sale. Currently, the realme GT Neo 3T is priced at Rs 25,999 for the base variant (6GB RAM, 128GB storage). This includes a discount of Rs 9000 on the actual price of the device. Further, the smartphone also receives some amazing bank offers that can be used to bring the price of the smartphone even lower.

Bank Offers

If the users plan to make a Debit card transaction on the purchase they get Rs 2000 off on the final price. The buyers have to use Axis Bank / ICICI Bank debit card for the transaction.

Similarly, if you are using Credit Card for EMI as well as non-EMI transactions you can get up to Rs 1500 off on Axis Bank Credit Card/ ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Exchange Offers

If you have an old smartphone you can get up to Rs 19,900 off on the transaction.

Colours

The smartphone is available in multiple colour options including Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black.

Display and dimensions

The Realme GT Neo 3T offers a display of 6.62 inches Full HD+ AMOLED display. The refresh rate of the smartphone is 120Hz while the touch sampling rate is 360Hz. The screen-to-body ratio is 92.60%. The resolution of the smartphone is 2400 x 1080 pixel while the peak brightness is 1300 nits. The specifications of the smartphone is 75.8 mm x 162.9mm x 8.65mm (width x height x depth). The weight of the smartphone is 194.5g.

Processor, storage, and battery

In terms of processor, the smartphone is offered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 octacore processor while the GPU is Qualcomm Adreno 650. The device gets a RAM of 6GB/8GB while the memory storage is 128GB/256GB. The battery of the device is 5000mAh and it gets support for 80W fast charging. The company claims that the smartphone can be fully charged 50 percent in a matter of 12 minutes.

Camera and connectivity

The camera setup of the Realme GT Neo 3T is a triple camera setup. The triple camera setup includes a 64 MP primary camera along with ultra-wide 8 MP lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the other hand, the selfie camera of the Realme GT Neo 3T is 16 MP. The device runs Android 12 operating system-based Realme UI 3.0.

The connectivity features on the Realme GT Neo 3T include dual SIM support, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, USB type-C port and much more.