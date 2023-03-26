Get Oppo A78 5G at less than Rs 1000 on Amazon! What’s the Catch?

If you are planning to purchase a budget Android smartphone, you might consider the Oppo A78 5G. The phone is currently available at an offer price of Rs 18,999. However, if you manage to use the offers on the platform properly, you will be able to purchase the device for less than Rs 1000.

Offers

Users get Credit/ Debit Card offers from various Banks if they purchase the smartphone by using them. Users also get EMI offers too. If you have an old smartphone to trade in, you might save up to Rs 18,049. This means that the final price of the smartphone will fall below Rs 1000.

Users should keep it in mind that the exchange price for an old smartphone varies depending on its condition.

Specifications

The Oppo A78 5G offers 6.5-inch LCD display with 1612 x 720 HD+ resolution. The refresh rate of the device is 90Hz while the peak brightness is 480 nits. The processor of the smartphone is MediaTek Dimensity 700 and it is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Extended RAM feature is also present on the device. There is a provision of microSD card in the device too. Memory card up to 1TB can be supported on it.

Speaking about camera of the device, the Oppo A78 5G offers dual rear camera setup. The primary camera is a 50MP camera with f/1.8 aperture. The other camera is a 2MP depth depth sensor. The front camera is an 8MP camera sensor and is placed in the water-style notch present at the top of the display.

When it comes to battery backup, the smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery. A SUPERVOOC fast charging is offered on the smartphone. The company claims that the device can last up to 23 hours in just 60 minutes of charge. A side mounted finger print sensor is present on the device.

The device offers ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.