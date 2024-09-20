Get OnePlus 12 under Rs 40,000 only on Amazon; Know discount and exchange benefit

The OnePlus 12 is an impressive premium smartphone and the device does compete with the likes of best Android smartphones in the market. If you are planning to get the device way below the regular price, you can get it on Amazon. On the e-commerce platform, you will get multiple benefits which will reduce the price of OnePlus 12 under Rs 40,000.

We are referring to the 12GB + 256GB variant which has a base price of Rs 64,998 on Amazon. When it comes to the bank offers, there are a bunch of offers on the platform. ICICI Bank offers up to Rs 5000 instant discount on its credit cards while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card gives up to Rs 2300 discount. On the other hand, on OneCard users can up to Rs 5050 discount. Exchanging your old smartphone in the deal will give you up to Rs 58,700 discount.

Specifications

OnePlus 12, which is the flagship device offered by the company is sleek and stylish. It device gets a large 6.82-inch display with ProXDR Display technology. The refresh rate is up to 120 Hz and the screen gets a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The device gets OxygenOS based on the Android 14 out of the box. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is paired with up to 16GB RAM. The on board storage is up to 512GB. The device gets a fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

The smartphone is offered with a large 5400 mAh battery that supports fast charging support.

The device carries 4th Generation Hasselblad Camera System for Mobile. The device flaunts a triple camera unit alongside a flash in the camera unit. The camera unit includes an all-new Sony’s LYT-808 main sensor, advanced 64MP 3X Periscope Telephoto Camera and 114° ultra-wide camera. It has got advanced features like Nightscape and Portrait Mode to capture stunning pictures.