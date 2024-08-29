Get OnePlus 11 under Rs 30,000 only on Amazon, Check the offer here

OnePlus 11 which is the older generation of the OnePlus 12 is still a decent smartphone if you keep in mind about its specs. The device can still go toe to toe against the likes of mid-range devices that cost around Rs 35,000. Purchasing the device can be bit of an issue as it is available on limited platforms. However, you can still have your hands on it if you are searching on Amazon.

OnePlus 11 offers

The OnePlus 11 (8GB + 128GB) gets multiple offers on the platform and that includes up to Rs 34,050 off on exchange. The listed price of the device on the platform is Rs 35,999. Users get No cost EMI on selected cards for the device. Combining the offers on the platform brings the price of the device under Rs 30,000.

Specifications

OnePlus 11 5G offers great specifications and that include a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 3216x 1440 pixels and 1440p resolution. The refresh rate of the device is 120Hz. The processor on the OnePlus 11 5G is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the flagship processor offered last year and it is faster by 35 percent in terms of CPU performance and 25 percent in terms of GPU performance as compared to Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The current generation flagship i.e. OnePlus 12 5G offers a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

When it comes to software, the OnePlus 11 5G was launched with ColorOS 13 skin based on Android 13. Currently it gets Android 14 and will receive three more major OxygenOS updates. In terms of camera, the OnePlus 11 will offer a triple camera setup that is housed in a circular bump. The primary camera is a 50MP camera while the other two cameras are 48MP and 32MP.The triple rear cameras are paired with a LED flash. On the other hand, the selfie camera gets a 16MP sensor.

When it comes to charging, the OnePlus 11 5G supports 100W SuperVOOC charging and a 5000mAh battery.