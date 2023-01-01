Get Nothing Phone (1) under Rs 10,000 on Flipkart, Check the discount offer

Nothing Phone (1) is quite unique in terms of its design as well as its software. In terms of hardware, the smartphone offers a premium feel, while the software/ OS is bloatware free. The device is currently available at less than Rs 10,000 on Flipkart if purchased with proper offers.

Discount offer

Currently, the Nothing Phone (1) (8GB + 128GB variant) has a base price of Rs 29,999. Users also get 5 percent cashback if they use Flipkart Axis Bank Card. If you are planning to exchange your old smartphone with Phone (1), you can get up to Rs 20,000 off. This means that the smartphone can be available for under Rs 10,000.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) sports a unique Glyph interface at the back which houses thousands of LEDs that lights up when the user receives a phone call or any notifications. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor that has an Adreno 642L GPU to handle graphic needs. The Nothing Phone (1) is available with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

It comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel, that has 120Hz adaptive refresh rate support, 2400×1080 pixel resolution, and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. However, users have reported the software limits the brightness to 700 nits. Nothing Phone (1) boots Android 12-based Nothing OS out of the box.

The smartphone flaunts a dual rear camera setup that houses 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide shooter. The camera features include OIS and EIS image stabilization support. For selfies and video calls, the device has a 16MP front-facing camera.

The device carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 15W Qi wireless charging. The company has promised to provide three years of Android updates and four years of security patches every two months.