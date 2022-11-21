Get more than Rs 25,000 discount on Apple iPhone 12 on Flipkart

The craze for buying an Apple iPhone is growing stronger in India. If you are among those who are planning to get a new iPhone, you might want to consider the Apple iPhone 12. The smartphone is available at a massive discount on Flipkart and the final prices can be as low as Rs 30,000, if a proper discount is used.

The Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) currently costs Rs 48,999 on Flipkart. This includes a Rs 10,901 discount on the base price (Rs 59,900). Users get up to Rs 1500 instant discount on Federal Bank Credit/Debit Cards. The EMI option on the device starts at Rs 1,675/month. Under the exchange offer, users can get an exchange value up to Rs 17,500. This means that the smartphone might cost around Rs 30,000. We tried to exchange our old Realme 6 Pro and got an exchange value of Rs 4,700. Buyers should keep it in mind that the exchange value does not remain same for all smartphones.

Key Features

The Apple iPhone 12 offers a 6.1-inch (15.5 cm) Super Retina XDR display. The display offers great contrast and higher resolution and is offered with a Ceramic Shield (for enhanced protection).

In terms of processor, the A14 Bionic chip offers great performance in terms of everyday use. The dual-camera system with 12MP ultra wide and wide cameras offers great pictures and videos. Important camera features are night mode, deep fusion, Smart HDR 3, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording and much more. The front camera is a 12MP sensor.

The device is IP68 water resistance and is well protected against splashes and dust. In terms of battery, the Apple iPhone 12 can provide a battery backup of up to 17 hours of video playback.