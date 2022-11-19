Get more than Rs 20,000 discount on Apple MacBook Air 2020 on Croma

If you are planning to purchase an Apple laptop in the near future you can purchase it on Croma. Currently, the Apple MacBook Air 2020 model gets amazing offers on the platform. Users can get more than Rs 20,000 discount on the product, if they choose to bundle appropriate offers on Croma.

According to the website of Croma, the Apple MacBook Air 2020 with 256GB of storage is currently available for Rs 88, 990. Users get Rs 10,910 off (or 11 percent) on the device. Additionally, users can use HDFC bank credit card to get an instant discount of Rs 10,000 on the deal. This means that the Apple MacBook Air (2020) is available at just Rs 78,990. Users can also get No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank credit card EMI.

Key features of Apple MacBook Air

The Apple MacBook Air (2020 model) is powered by a M1 chipset and offers an LED screen of 13.3 inches (60Hz). The resolution of the computer is 2560×1600 pixels while the pixel density is 227 PPI.

In terms of RAM, the laptop provides 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of storage (SSD). The device runs on macOS Big Sur and can deliver up to 15 hours of wireless webcast and 18 hours of Apple TV app movie playback. The processing speed of the device is 2.9 GHz.

Connectivity features on the device include two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, 3.5mm audio jack, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two Thunderbolt 3/ USB 4 ports etc.

The device offers backlit magic keyboard, force touch trackpad too. The software included with the device are App Store, Books, Calendar, Contacts, FaceTime, Find My, GarageBand, Home, iMovie, Keynote, Mail, Maps, Messages, Music, Notes, Numbers, Pages, Photo Booth, Photos, Podcasts, Preview, QuickTime Player, Reminders, Safari, Shortcuts, Siri, Stocks,Time Machine, TV, Voice Memos etc.