Get massive discount on Apple iPhone 14 and Nothing Phone (1) on Flipkart

Flipkart is currently offering some great offers on premium smartphones on its platform. The discount offers include some popular smartphones like the Apple iPhone 14 as well as Nothing Phone (1). The details about the discount have been mentioned below.

Apple iPhone 14

The Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) gets a total discount of up to Rs 25,500. The base price of the smartphone is Rs 79,900 but if you can use offers accordingly you can get the device under Rs 60,000. Considering that the smartphone has been launched for just few months, the deal is quite lucrative.

Details about the discount

Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) gets Rs 5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Non-EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. On the other hand, Flipkart Axis Bank Card users get 5% cashback.

Similarly, if you are willing to exchange your old device for the Apple iPhone 14, you can get up to Rs 20,500 off.

Nothing Phone (1)

If you are looking for an Android smartphone that is falls under the midrange category you can opt for the Nothing Phone (1). On Flipkart, the smartphone gets as much as Rs 6500 discount and is available at Rs 27,499 for the base variant. Users also get bank offers/ discount on the device if they use specific bank cards.

Details about the discount

Nothing Phone (1) is available in three variants and all of them are available on offer. The 8GB + 128GB variant is available for Rs 27,499. On the other hand, the 8GB + 256 GB variant and 12GB + 256 GB variant are available for Rs 30,400 and Rs 32,499.

When it comes to bank offers, Federal Bank Credit/ Debit Card users get up to Rs 1500 discount. On the other hand, Punjab National Bank Credit Card users get up to Rs 1250 discount.

Similarly, if you are willing to exchange your old device for the Nothing Phone (1), you can get up to Rs 17,500 off.