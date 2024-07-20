Get iPhone 13 for Rs. 47,799 with bank savings on Amazon Prime Day 2024

Amazon Prime Day 2024 begins at midnight, offering exclusive deals for subscribers with various discounts on top smartphones. If you’re considering buying the iPhone 13, now is an ideal opportunity.

The sale features the iPhone 13, equipped with an A15 Bionic chip and 12-megapixel dual rear camera. Additionally, Amazon is offering further reductions on the iPhone 13 when you use eligible banks and cards.

The consumer can also trade in their old smartphones to get up to Rs 44,050 off the iPhone 13 during the sale. To maximize this discount, you’ll need to exchange a relatively recent, high-end phone.

During the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, the iPhone is available for Rs.48,799. Originally launched in India at Rs.79,900, its listed MRP on the site is Rs.59,900. However, using an SBI credit card or ICICI debit and credit card can earn you an instant Rs.1,000 discount, reducing the final price to Rs.47,799.

iPhone 13 Specifications:

Launched in 2021, the iPhone 13 is equipped with Apple’s 6-core A15 Bionic CPU, along with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (the model that is currently on sale at a discounted price), and a 3240mAh battery. Apple never discloses memory and battery specifications but surfaces online during teardown videos after the launch of Apple’s products.

The handset sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, with up to 1200nits peak brightness. The display on the iPhone 13 also supports Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10 content, according to the company.