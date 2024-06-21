Get Google Pixel 8a under Rs 35,000 only on Flipkart, Check the offers here

The Google Pixel 8a smartphone that launched in May is available under Rs 35,000 if you can use multiple offers on Flipkart platform. The Pixel 8a is the most affordable device is the Pixel 8 series but the box price of smartphone is Rs 52,999 and this might be too much for those who are tight on their budget. However, we found out that if a buyer used the offers on the Flipkart platform, the final price of the device will be below Rs 35,000.

Offers

The Google Pixel 8a (128GB) costs Rs 52,999. We received an ICICI credit card instant discount of Rs 3,000. On the other hand, by exchanging our old device (Moto G82 5G) we got a discount of up to Rs 6150. The additional exchange benefit on the device was Rs 9000. This makes the total exchange benefit at Rs 15,150. Users also get a Spotify Premium subscription for 12 months for free. The EMI on the device starts at Rs 4417/month.

Features

Google Pixel 8a gets a 6.1-inch OLED screen that offers 1080 x 2400 resolution and 430 PPI. The display has up to 120 Hz refresh rate and has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The peak brightness of the device is up to 2000 nits. Google says that the Pixel 8a’s display is 40 percent brighter than Pixel 7a.

Speaking about camera, the Pixel 8a comes gets 64-megapixel main lens and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The selfie camera is 13-megapixel camera.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Google’s Tensor G3 chipset and Titan M2 security coprocessor. We get 8 GB LPDDR5x RAM along with 128 GB/256 GB.

