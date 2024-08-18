Get Google Pixel 8 Pro under Rs 40,000 only on Flipkart, Check the deal here

Advertisement

Google Pixel 8 Pro which launched last year is now available for under Rs 40,000 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The Pixel 8 Pro is one of the flagship devices offered by the company till the launch of the Pixel 9 Pro. The Pixel 8 Pro device has a box price of Rs 97,999. However, if a buyer uses the offers on Flipkart, the final price of the device will be below Rs 40,000.

Offers

The Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB) costs Rs 97,999 on Flipkart. We received an ICICI credit card instant discount of Rs 10,000. On the other hand, by exchanging an older device you can get a discount of up to Rs 50,750. The additional exchange benefit on the device is Rs 4000. Hence, the Google Pixel 8 Pro can be bought under Rs 40,000 on Flipkart.

Features

Google Pixel 8 Pro gets a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen that offers 2992×1344 resolution. The display has up to 120 Hz refresh rate and has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The peak brightness of the device is up to 2400 nits and 1600 nits in HDR mode.

Speaking about the camera, the Pixel 8 Pro gets back camera setup of 50MP, 48MP, and 48MP. The selfie camera is a 10.5-megapixel camera.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Google’s Tensor G3 chipset and Titan M2 security coprocessor. We get 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM along with 128 GB/256 GB. The battery capacity of the device is 5050 mAh while the domestic warranty is 1 year. Inside the box, we get 1 Google Pixel 8 Pro Handset, 1 m USB-C to USB-C Cable (USB 2.0), a Quick Switch Adaptor, and a SIM tool.