Get Google Pixel 7a at less than Rs 10000 on Flipkart, Check the offer here

The Google Pixel 7a has been launched just a month ago. It is the successor to the Pixel 6a and now gets multiple offers on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 7a (8GB +128 GB) variant has a base price of Rs 43,999 without any discount. If the buyers are willing to trade in their old devices, they get an exchange discount of up to Rs 39,000. Various discounts are also offered by various banks in India. Credit/ Debit card (HDFC/ICICI/ SBI) transactions offer Rs 4000 off on the device.

If a buyer claims all the above-mentioned deals, he/ she can get a discount of more than Rs 30,000. This means that the smartphone can be purchased under Rs 10,000. We tried to exchange our old phone (i.e. realme 6 pro) and got an exchange benefit of Rs 10,600. This includes an additional exchange benefit of Rs 4000.

The Google Pixel 7a is the most budget-friendly device in the Pixel 7 series. The Pixel 8 series is expected to be offered in October 2023. The Pixel 7 device sports a design similar to Pixel 7. It features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2400×1080 resolution. The device offers a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz based on the screen content. The base refresh rate is 60 Hz. It is powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset, that is offered on the 7 as well as the 7 Pro.

Google offers a 4,385 mAh battery in the Pixel 7a. The phone comes with a dual-camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary lens and a 13 MP ultrawide lens. It has a 13 MP selfie camera housed in a hole punch cutout on the front. It also has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Also Read: Upcoming Google Pixel 8 Series Gets An Upper Hand In Its Display Over Its Predecessor