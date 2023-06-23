Get free OTT benefits with these Vodafone Idea plan, Check plan here

Vodafone Idea has some prepaid plans that offer free OTT subscriptions to its subscribers. If you are someone who is quite keen to enjoy OTT shows or series, you must check these plans. These plans offer OTT benefits along with high-speed data.

Rs 698 plan

The Vodafone Idea Rs 698 plan has a validity of 28 days. The data voucher offers 10GB of data for the above-mentioned period. Users get a SonyLiv mobile plan subscription for a period of 1 year.

Rs 82 plan

This Vodafone Idea Rs 82 plan has a validity of 14 days. The data voucher offers 4GB of data for the above-mentioned period. Users get a SonyLiv mobile plan subscription for a period of 28 days.

Rs 151 plan

The Rs 151 data plan offered by Vodafone Idea offers 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The validity of the plan is 30 days and users get 8GB data with it.

Users should keep in mind that the above-mentioned plans are data vouchers. A user must have an existing plan and then recharge with one of these plans.