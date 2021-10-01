Get free Apple AirPods on the purchase of iPhone during this period

Apple iPhone lovers are eligible for free AirPods if they purchase the smartphone during the upcoming festive season in India. Apple India is giving free Airpods along with the purchase of a new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini.

The company has informed that promotional offer will be between October 7 and November 4. It is worth mentioning that Durga Puja and Diwali fall between October 10 and November 5 in this year. Considering that the Indians do bulk shopping during this time period, Apple has adopted this method to sell its iPhone 12 stocks. The free AirPods offer along with iPhone was used by the company in 2020 and the stocks (AirPods) were sold out in few hours. For this year too Apple is expecting a similar sale.

For those buyers who are planning to purchase iPhone 12 along with free AirPods are advised to order as early as October 7, 2021. By availing the promotional sale customers can easily save Rs 14,900. The users can also opt to upgrade for AirPods with Wireless charging case/ AirPods Pro by paying additional money. Apple has clarified that the free AirPods offer is not available on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max variants. This offer is limited to the sale of smartphone on its Apple online store. It is not available for offline stores.

The Apple iPhone 12 is offered in three variants-64GB, 128GB and 256GB. While the 64GB variant costs Rs 65,900, the 128GB and 256GB variants cost Rs 70,900 and Rs 80,900.

On the other hand, Apple iPhone 12 mini is priced at Rs 59,900 (64GB), Rs 64,900 (128GB) and Rs 74,900 (256GB). Buyers can opt for a one-time payment or monthly instalments.

According to a new market intelligence report, the smartphone production in 2021 is being hit hard by global chip shortage. Even though iPhone is not hit hard like its competitors, the growth of the brand has been significantly hampered. In particular the production of iPhone 13 has been hit due to the shortage of components.