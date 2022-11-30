Get benefits worth more than Rs 2000 with Airtel Black Rs 699 Plan, Check the offer here

Airtel Black, a service from Airtel that offers multiple services through a single plan, is offering great benefits through its Rs 699 plan. The 699 Airtel Black Plan offers benefits worth more than Rs 2000. It is meant for customers who want Airtel’s service in multiple segments, including OTTs (over-the-top), TV and Wi-Fi, is allowing a service for users at a very affordable price altogether in a single bill cycle.

Users can select the existing plan or they can build their own custom plan. This plan is a good option for customers who seek for TV and Wi-Fi connection at the same time but does not bring any benefit for the mobile connection.

Airtel Black 699 Plan

The Airtel Black 699 Plan is an entry-level plan offered by the company at just Rs 699 (excluding GST). The offer includes unlimited landline connection + fibre connection with a speed up to 40Mbps. Users get an access of Rs 300 worth TV channels on their DTH connection. Additionally, users get free subscription to OTT platforms i.e. Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Airtel XStream Premium and 12 more OTT apps. This plan can only be purchased by Airtel Prepaid/ Postpaid users only.

If a customer buys a new Airtel Black plan, they get 30 days free.The consumers have to pay Rs 4000 as advance amount to get the hardware/ installation for free. The amount will be adjusted against the consumer’s upcoming bills.

So this plan is absolutely a big saver for consumers who also want an Airtel Digital TV connection with OTT benefits, withzero-switching and installation costs, coupled with free service visits for life.