Get Apple MacBook Air M1 at almost half price during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale, Know details

Amazon is set to start its most awaited Great Indian Festival 2024 sale on September 27 for all users. Ahead of the upcoming festive season, the e-commerce platform has listed the sale deals on the Apple MacBook Air M1 laptops. It is powered by Apple’s M1 SoC with an eight-core CPU and a seven-core GPU.

According to Amazon, the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) will be offered with discounted price of under Rs 53,000. The offers inclusive of discounts, bank offers and other benefits will let customers buy the laptop with saving of up to Rs 39,910.

Amazon is also offering additional discounts of up to 10 percent on SBI debit and credit card transactions. Let’s check out the deal to know details.

Amazon Sale Offer on Apple MacBook Air M1



Apple launched the MacBook Air M1 in 2020 at a price of Rs 92,900 in India. However, its price was later increased to Rs 99,900. Now, the pricey laptop can be bought at almost half the price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. The e-commerce platform has revealed that the Apple laptop will be available at a discounted price of Rs 55,990.

The deal can be made sweeter by opting for the bank offers which is offering up to Rs 3,000 off on the purchase of the MacBook Air (M1, 2020). The bank deal is only available on SBI debit and credit card transactions. This will cut down the price of the device to as low as Rs 52,990.

In addition to discounts and bank benefits, buyers will also be able to take advantage of exchange offers on the Apple laptop.

MacBook Air M1 Specifications

MacBook Air (M1, 2020) comes with a 13.3-inch LED-backlit IPS display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and 400 nits of peak brightness. The base variant is powered by Apple’s M1 chipset with an eight-core CPU and a seven-core GPU, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

It is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports which support charging, DisplayPort and data transfer. The laptop also gets stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and a 720p FaceTime HD camera. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Buyers looking to purchase higher variants of the laptop can configure it with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

The Amazon sale is offering up to 40 percent off on laptops. You can check the other deals at the official Amazon site.