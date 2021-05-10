Get An Oppo Wearables At Rs 1, 80% Off On Smartphones During Oppo’s E-Store Launch Sale

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched its e-store platform in India today. Oppo is offering many introductory deals to celebrate the launch of its official e-store.

Customers can now purchase any Oppo products from home during this pandemic time within just a few clicks and stay safe in their homes. The introductory deals will go live on May 11 and will go on till May 17.

The customers can get all innovative and latest Oppo products ranging over 80 varieties across budget and premium smartphones, IoT products, and wearables in the new e-store.

Oppo has also collaborated with banks such as HDFC, Standard Chartered, Kotak, and Bajaj Finserve to provide the option of purchase with No cost EMI on the platform.

Oppo is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent to customers who makes a purchase with HDFC, Kotak, and Standard Chartered debit/credit cards.

Apart from this, Oppo has also announced a Rs 1 flash sale deal on wearable items such as Oppo W31, Oppo W11, Oppo Band Style with limited units.

Customers will also get an 80 percent off flash deal on smartphones such as Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A5s, Oppo F11, Oppo F15, and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom.

Furthermore, Oppo is also introduced an a 1-rupee Mystery Box where customers can get anything from recently launched Oppo F19 Pro+ to Oppo Band Style.

Oppo has also added a buy bundle offer for customers in which customers can save up to Rs 1000 by buying combination of leading products such as the Oppo F19 and Oppo W31, Oppo Reno 5 Pro and Oppo W31, Oppo A15s and W11, Oppo F17 Pro and Oppo W11 true wireless earphones.

Apart from this, the brand also introduced a spin-to-win feature where customers can get a chance to win the Oppo Reno5 Pro, Oppo A53, Oppo Enco X, OPPO Band Style, or a coupon of Rs 50, Rs 100, or Rs 150.

(Source: News18)