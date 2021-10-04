Get Additional data with this Prepaid plan for Vodafone Idea, Know details

Telecom Service Provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering additional data to its users who have recharged with Rs 219 plan. This offer is valid for prepaid customers who recharge with Rs 219 plan. Users will get additional 2GB data along with existing data in this plan. The best part of the plan is that users get free subscription to OTT services with the plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 219 plan

The Rs 219 prepaid plan offers users with unlimited voice calling to any network for a period 28 days. Users also get 100 SMS/day in the plan along with 1GB daily data. This means they are originally supposed to get 28GB data. However, including the extra 2GB data the users get 30GB data.

The OTT benefits in the plan include Vi Movies & TV which allows users to stream live TV, watch movies & shows etc.

However, the users should keep in mind that the Rs 219 plan has to be recharged either through the company’s website or through the mobile application. If users recharge the plan through other recharge Apps, they will not get the addition 2GB data.

If you are planning to recharge a number with a monthly plan then this plan will be perhaps the best one.

Even though Reliance Jio and Airtel offer plans with 1.5GB data and a validity of 28 days they do not fit into the budget like VI Rs 219 plan.