Get a Google Pixel 7 under Rs 40,000 only on Flipkart, Check the offer here

Google Pixel 7 smartphone is one of the best flagship devices available for Android OS. If you are keen to buy the device you can get massive discount on the smartphone. As much as Rs 26,000 is available on the smartphone as discount and that includes bank offers as well as exchange benefits.

Details about the deal

The Google Pixel 7 is currently available at a price of Rs 59,999. Users get Rs 7000 off on using HDFC bank credit and Debit card non EMI transactions. This means that the price falls to Rs 52,999, if you use the HDFC bank deal.

A special discount of up to Rs 19,000 is available on the smartphone if users exchange their old device during the deal. This means that the final price of the smartphone will go below Rs 40,000. Users should keep it in mind that the exchange value changes from device to device.

We tried to exchange our realme 6 Pro for the Google Pixel 7 on flipkart and got a exchange value of Rs 6,200. If we included the HDFC bank credit card deal we could get the device as low as Rs 46,799.

The Pixel 7 gets a 6.3 inch Full HD+ 90Hz display, a next-generation Tensor G2 processor and offers Android 13 out of the box. In terms of storage, the device offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The camera of the smartphone is quite good. The rear camera is a dual camera setup (50MP + 12MP) while the front camera is 10.8MP. The battery is 4270 mAh and will offer 72 hours of battery (with extreme battery saver) claims Google.

Black Friday Deals

Meanwhile, Black Friday will go live on November 17. Various devices from Google including the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will get a massive price cut during the Black Friday sale. This Pixel 7 is offered with a massive $100 discount during the sale. The device will be available at $499 against its regular price of $599.

On the other hand, the flagship device of Google will get a massive $150 discount during the sale. The device will be available at $749 against its regular price of $899.