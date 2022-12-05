Get 500GB of data under ACT Broadband Basic Plan, Check details about it

If you are someone who is looking for a basic internet plan with decent amount of data ACT Broadband can be opted. The Basic internet plan offered by the company costs Rs 549/ month only. The company is also offering free Wi-Fi router with zero installation fee for new fiber broadband connections, reported Telecom Talk.

Under the ACT broadband basic plan users get 40 Mbps internet speed and 500GB of data. After the FUP (fair-usage-policy), the speed of the internet drops to 512 Kbps. If a customer opts for a new connection with the Basic plan for 6 months, free Wi-Fi router as well as installation will be provided. The six months connection costs Rs 3294and has to be paid by the user while buying it.

There is an alternative offer for the same plan too. Customers get free installation and 1 month free service too. However, they have to pay for the Wi-Fi router. It is up to the customers to choose between free Wi-Fi router or 1 month free Wi-Fi.

The above mentioned plan in meant for Bangalore users only. The internet service provider (ISP) offers plans for other cities too. Interested users should check the plans for their respective cities by going to the official website of ACT.