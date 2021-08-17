Get 4GB data daily and other great benefits with this Vi plan for less than Rs 300

The telecom operators are offering a variety of plans which provides a lot of benefits at a low cost to attract new customers.

If you are looking for a cheap plan with many benefits then you can try this plan of Vodafone Idea, which may turn out to be the best plan for you.

This is cheapest Vi pack which provides 4GB data per day. The plan is priced under Rs 300.

If you want to know more about the plan then check out the details given bellow.

Price and Benefits

This Vodafone Idea plan costs no more than Rs 269. This Vi plan offers unlimited calling to other network with a validity of up to 56 days. Subscribers can also use 4 GB data daily that means you get a total of 224GB data in this plan. This gives users more data balance to surf the internet.

Other telecom operators such as the Airtel and Jio 4GB these benefits at such a price. In fact you don’t get even daily 2.5GB data at such a price.

Apart from this, you get 600 SMS free in the plan.

The plan also has additional benefits including a subscription to Vi Movies & TV Basic access app, in which you can enjoy live TV, news, movies and original shows etc.