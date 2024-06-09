Garena Free Fire MAX reward codes for June 9 announced: Get free diamonds, in-game items and more

Garena Free Fire MAX has announced the new reward/ redeem codes for June 9, 2024. These redeem codes will help players get their hands on in-game items such as skins, weapons, diamonds, and more for free. It will let players save a lot of real money.

The Redeem codes are unique combinations of letters and numbers. It is advised to use reward codes as soon as you receive them since they are often time-limited.

Check out reward codes released today

The reward codes released on June 9 include a variety of combinations such as:

4G6HJ9KL3NM2PQRX

Y5ATU7CE8VW1XY2Z

B7D4F9G2HJ3K6MNP

S8W9X3Y4Z5B6C7DE

F2GH3JKL5MN6P8QR

Y9ATUV1WX2YZ3BCD

4E6FGH8IJ2KL3MNP

RS9TU7V8WX3YZ5AB

6CD8F9GH0JK2M4NP

XYZ1BC2DE3FG4HIJ

5KL6MN7PQR9STUVW

8XY9Z1AB2CD3EF4G

HIJ5KL6MN7PQR9ST

VWX0YZ1AB2CDE3FG

4HIJ6KL7MNP8QR9S

UV0WX1YZ2AB3CDEF

5HIJ6KL7MNP9QRST

WX0YZ1AB2CDE4FGH

7KL8MN9PQR0STUVW

YZ1AB2C3DE4FG5HI

How to unlock in-game items?

To redeem the codes, players need to visit the official redemption website and log in using their game account. The site supports various login options including Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei, or X. After logging in, players can enter the reward code into a text box and click on the confirm button to submit it. If the code is valid, a confirmation message will appear and rewards can be found in the player’s in-game mail section.

