Garena Free Fire MAX reward codes for June 9 announced: Get free diamonds, in-game items and more

Garena Free Fire MAX has announced the new reward/ redeem codes for June 9, 2024. These redeem codes will help players get their hands on in-game items such as skins, weapons, diamonds, and more for free. It will let players save a lot of real money.
The Redeem codes are unique combinations of letters and numbers. It is advised to use reward codes as soon as you receive them since they are often time-limited.
Check out reward codes released today
The reward codes released on June 9 include a variety of combinations such as:
4G6HJ9KL3NM2PQRX
Y5ATU7CE8VW1XY2Z
B7D4F9G2HJ3K6MNP
S8W9X3Y4Z5B6C7DE
F2GH3JKL5MN6P8QR
Y9ATUV1WX2YZ3BCD
4E6FGH8IJ2KL3MNP
RS9TU7V8WX3YZ5AB
6CD8F9GH0JK2M4NP
XYZ1BC2DE3FG4HIJ
5KL6MN7PQR9STUVW
8XY9Z1AB2CD3EF4G
HIJ5KL6MN7PQR9ST
VWX0YZ1AB2CDE3FG
4HIJ6KL7MNP8QR9S
UV0WX1YZ2AB3CDEF
5HIJ6KL7MNP9QRST
WX0YZ1AB2CDE4FGH
7KL8MN9PQR0STUVW
YZ1AB2C3DE4FG5HI
How to unlock in-game items?
To redeem the codes, players need to visit the official redemption website and log in using their game account. The site supports various login options including Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei, or X. After logging in, players can enter the reward code into a text box and click on the confirm button to submit it. If the code is valid, a confirmation message will appear and rewards can be found in the player’s in-game mail section.