Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition gets sold out in just 10 minutes, sparks disappointment

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition in South Korea and the first sale went live on October 25. However, it came as a surprise to the buyers that the device were sold out in less than 10 minutes, reported Sammy Fans publication. The sale was initially delayed and this sparked a rumour of quality issues. However, Samsung denied the rumours and told that it plans to restock the particular model.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition sale started after a delay of 7 hours on October 25 and it was reported that the company conducted quantity assessment which lead to the delay. The demand of the device was that high that the retailers and carriers did not get the phone due to shortage in stock. The company has not revealed the number of units in the first batch.

If you are living outside of South Korea and are thinking to get your hands on the smartphone, you might be disappointed. Samsung has no plans (as of now) to release the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition globally. In Korea, it costs KRW 2,789,600 (approx. INR 1,69,285).

Specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition gets a 6.5-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X cover screen, 8 inch main screen with an aspect ratio of 10:9. The special edition is 4.9 mm when unfolded and 10.6mm when folded.

It weighs 3grams less than the Z Fold6. The new Special Edition does not support S Pen. There has also been an upgrade in terms of camera department- 200MP primary camera with OIS. The other cameras are 10MP telephoto lens and 12MP ultrawide lens. Additionally, there is 10MP cover display and a 4MP under display unit.

The device is available in a single trim-16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The connectivity options include additional Wi-Fi 7 (as compared to the Z Fold6). We get a 4400 mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. We get Android 14 OS with One UI 6.1.1 out of the box.