Galaxy S26 Ultra might offer a bigger punch hole for selfie camera, sensor to remain unchanged: leak

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be the upcoming flagship from the South-Korean smartphone manufacturer (for 2026) and multiple leaks about the device have surfaced on the internet. The latest leak has hinted that the S26 Ultra will have a bigger punch hole than the S25 Ultra.

According to an image leaked by PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) through a post on its official X handle, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will offer a visibly bigger selfie camera punch hole as compared to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Advertisement

The tipster has revealed why the upcoming flagship will offer a bigger front-camera hole. Samsung will offer an increased front camera’s field of view (FOV) to 85°. This means that the selfie camera can capture same wide angle pictures as the S25 Ultra’s rear main camera. If you are one of those who take selfies regularly, you will be happy to know that you can fit more friends in selfies. However, as the sensor remains the same, the quality of the selfie will remain the same as the S25 Ultra.

Other visible change in the smartphone is more rounded edges. On the other hand, the bezels on the S26 Ultra seem to be same as the S25 Ultra. It also seems that Samsung might be cutting costs on the display and overall design of Galaxy S26 Ultra (which is visible in the leaked image).