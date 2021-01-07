New Delhi: Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the Galaxy S21 series on January 14 and now a new report has claimed that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with S Pen support.

According to the German publication WinFuture, the S Pen will be sold and stored separately in a proprietary case as an optional accessory.

Images shared by the publication shows a stylus that looks similar in appearance to Samsung’s previous S Pens, as well as a phone case that is a little wider than the handset itself to allow space for the optional accessory.

The S21 Ultra will support many of the same S Pen features as previous Note devices. It is expected to have a pressure-sensitive tip, gesture controls via an accelerometer, and controls for playing and pausing videos or remotely taking photos.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will be be one of three devices that will launch soon alongside the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus. The S21 would have a 6.2-inch display, the Plus would be 6.7 inches and the Ultra would reportedly have a 6.8-inch display.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 camera module is supposed to feature a 10MP 10X super-telephoto zoom, a 108MP main, a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP 3X telephoto camera.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra might feature a laser autofocus system that would replace the Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor found in its predecessor.