Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Photo: PhoneArena

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may come with Snapdragon 865+ chipset

By IANS

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung’s upcoming smartphone Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is expected to feature a Snapdragon 865+ chipset in select markets.

Famed tipster Ice Universe, who has previously been proven right on leaks regarding Samsung and Xiaomi, claimed that the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus. Although the chip isn’t officially out yet, it has been mentioned a few times in recent leaks, and even showed up on AnTuTu.

The device is also expected to feature a QHD+ LTPO AMOLED panel. The phone will also have an option for 120Hz refresh rate in QHD+ resolution, which is missing on the Galaxy S20 series.

The smartphone will come with improved S-pen along with additional camera features.

Recently, it was tipped that Galaxy Note 20 series will come in black, copper, white/grey, and mint green colour options.

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its Galaxy Note 20 series as well as Galaxy Fold 2 on August 5 via an online event due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Korean newspaper The Dong-A Ilbo, a Samsung Electronics staff member has confirmed that the company is planning to launch the much-awaited Galaxy Note 20 series alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 on August 5.

The report claims, “Internal discussions are taking place, but the plan to hold the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 is being reviewed favourably”.

You might also like
Technology

Can non-Chinese mobile brands leverage current consumer sentiment in India?

Technology

Realme C11 to come with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC

Technology

Mobile threats spread under guise of porn content doubled in 2019

Technology

US Army to soon deploy drones that change shape mid-flight

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.