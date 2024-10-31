Full specifications of Google Pixel 9a out ahead of 2025 launch, check details here

Google Pixel 9a might be launching around March 2025 and the full specifications of the device have been out online. Initially reported by Android Headlines, the new smartphone will be offering a bigger 6.3-inch display. This means that the screen will be as big as the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro devices.

When it comes to the processor of the device, the Pixel 9a will have latest Tensor G4 chipset. The smartphone gets an 8GB RAM along with a 128GB or 256 GB storage. The leak has confirmed that the device gets a 5000 mAh battery that gets up to 18W wired charging. The wireless charging on the device is 7.5W wireless charging.

In terms of camera, the new phone is likely to get a 48 MP Sony IMX787 sensor in the primary camera. On the other hand, the ultrawide camera is 13MP while the selfie camera is 13MP camera. The front camera is present in the punch-hole of the display.

When it comes to dimensions, the Google Pixel 9a will have dimensions of 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9 mm while the weight is 186mm. Even though the device will have a larger display and a larger battery, the starting price of the smartphone will be from $499.