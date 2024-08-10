Foxconn speeds up the production of Apple iPhone 16; hires 50K more workers

Apple is busy preparing for the launch of the iPhone 16 series across the globe. The new series of iPhones will be unveiled in September this year. Apple has apparently set a shipment target of 90 million iPhone 16 units. Apple’s manufacturing partner Foxconn has ramped up the process of iPhone 16 production and has hired 50,000 more workers at its Zhengzhou factory in China, reported Business Korea.

For those who are unknown, the peak iPhone production season starts in August and ends in December. In order to improve the iPhone 16 production, the company has hired new workers. Foxconn has also increased the hourly wage of up to 25 Yuan in late July. The hiring bonus of the company has increased from 6000 Yuan to up to 7500 Yuan at the Zhengzhou factory. The factory is the largest iPhone production base.

It is also learned that Samsung and LG have started the mass production of iPhone 16 lineup’s display. While 80 million display panels were ordered from Samsung, 43 million display were ordered from LG.

According to the latest report by Bloomberg, we might get an all-new Mac mini with Apple’s M4 chipset this year (around October). When it comes to dimensions, the Apple TV 4K has a dimension of 3.1 x 9.3 cm while the current generation of the M2 Mac mini is 3.6 x 19.7 cm. In case you are wondering about the features of that M4 Mac mini, it will retain the aluminium shell that is also present in its predecessor. We can expect the M4 Mac mini in two variants- the Apple M4 chip and the Apple M4 Pro chip.

