Force Gurkha range prices hikes by more than Rs 35,000 in India

Advertisement

Force Motors has hiked the prices of the Gurkha SUV range in India. The price increase will be implemented immediately from this month of May. With the price hike, the Force Gurkha has become costlier by Rs 35,646.

Force Motors has increased the prices of the Gurkha SUV, applicable with immediate effect. The model has witnessed a price revision for both the seating configurations it is currently offered in.

Advertisement

The five-door Gurkha, offered exclusively in the seven-seat form, has become dearer by Rs. 35,646. Simultaneously, the three-door Force Gurkha, essentially a four seat derivative, now commands a premium of Rs. 35,552 over the outgoing price list. With this revision, the model is now priced between Rs 16.31 lakh and Rs 17.63 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Gurkha range is powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine with an output of 132bhp and 320Nm, sending power to the wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Also up for offer is a 4WD system, available as standard. The SUV received its last update back in 2024 when the company introduced the five-door iteration alongside a refresh for the three-door sibling too. A RWD version was also said to be in the works, although where it stands now remains unknown.

Also Read: Hyundai discontinues select variants of i20 N Line in India