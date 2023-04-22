Fond of OTT movies and shows: Check these Jio Fiber plans under Rs 1000

Bulk of the movies, shows as well tv series are currently available on OTT platforms. If you are someone who is glued to OTT shows, then you can checkout these broadband plans offered by Reliance Jio.

We have mentioned in details about Jio Fiber plans that are available under Rs 1000.

Rs 499 plan

The Rs 499 Jio Fiber plan offers users with a validity of 12 months with a speed of 30 Mbps and unlimited data. Users also get free voice calls, 400+ TV channels and 6 OTT apps. The yearly subscription costs Rs 5988 (Rs 499×12) + GST.

Rs 599 plan

The Rs 599 Jio Fiber plan offers users with a validity of 12 months with a speed of 30 Mbps and unlimited data. Users also get free voice calls, 550+ TV channels and 14 OTT apps (including Hotstar and SonyLiv). The yearly subscription costs Rs 7188 (Rs 599×12) + GST.

Rs 799 plan

The Rs 799 Jio Fiber plan offers users with a validity of 12 months with a speed of 100 Mbps and unlimited data. Users also get free voice calls, 400+ TV channels and 6 OTT apps. The yearly subscription costs Rs 9588 (Rs 599×12) + GST.

Rs 899 plan

The Rs 899 Jio Fiber plan offers users with a validity of 12 months with a speed of 100 Mbps and unlimited data. Users also get free voice calls, 550+ TV channels and 14 OTT apps (including Hotstar and SonyLiv). The yearly subscription costs Rs 10788 (Rs 899×12) + GST.

Rs 999 plan

The Rs 999 Jio Fiber plan offers users with a validity of 12 months with a speed of 150 Mbps and unlimited data. Users also get free voice calls, 550+ TV channels and more than 14 OTT apps (including Hotstar and Prime Video). The yearly subscription costs Rs 11988 (Rs 999×12) + GST.