Following Huawei and Tecno, Oppo Tri-fold concept render revealed

Huawei and Tecno recently teased the tri-fold devices, which is said to be the next hottest thing after the foldable smartphones in the technology market. Now, another company has joined the fray and showcased its tri-fold device concept. Oppo has showcased its upcoming tri-fold smartphone.

Zhou Yibao, the product manager for the Oppo Find series shared a render of the Oppo tri-fold device. The render revealed what we might see in the tri-fold device.

We can see it features two hinge elements, a nearly bezel-less main screen and a faux leather back. The device appears to be running a modified version of Oppo’s ColorOS interface with large widgets and a taskbar. Unfortunately, we don’t get any more specifics regarding the hardware at this point.

Earlier this year, reports suggested that Oppo and vivo were backing out of the foldable smartphone market. Oppo later refuted that report and assured that it plans to continue developing new foldable devices.

While foldable smartphones have been around for over six years at this point.