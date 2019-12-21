Follow this trick to Avail Old Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans

From last December 6, Reliance Jio has implemented its new tariff plans according to which users need to pay more to the tune of about 40 percent more than the older tariff. However, there is still a way left, using which one can avail of the old tariff. Needless to say, by adopting a simple trick users can recharge their plans with the old tariff for which they need to pay the old price. So, follow this trick and avail the benefit.

A few users have confirmed that they have recharged their plans using this trick.

Here is what you need to do to recharge as per the old tariff. Do it in a laptop or desktop, and not on the mobile.

Visit Jio.com and login to your account using your phone number.

You will receive an OTP to login to your account. Use the OTP and get logged in.

Click on the setting icon on the top right corner of the page.

Click on the ‘Tariff Protection’ tab and select ‘Smartphone Plans’

All the old prepaid plans will pop up.

Select any of the plans from the list as per your choice and hit the ‘Buy’ button.

Make the payment and avail of the service.

The tariff protection plan is only available for numbers that don’t have any active plans. Hence, follow this trick. If you are lucky, you can still avail the old tariff.

Akin to other telcos Reliance Jio has also increased the prices of all its prepaid plans. Of course, Reliance claims that even with the price hike, its prepaid plans are around 25% cheaper than others.

However, the thing to note with the Reliance Jio prepaid plans is that calling remains something that is still somehow chargeable on the Reliance Jio prepaid plans, thus explaining the price difference. After the new tariff, Jio is charging its subscribers with 6 paise per minute IUC after a certain threshold. The subscribers will have to get special IUC talk time for this.