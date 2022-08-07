Follow these steps to enable call recording on your Xiaomi smartphones

According to many smartphone users, the call recording feature on the smartphone is expected to be one of the important features. Given the fact that, Xiaomi smartphones are one of the most selling smartphones across India as well as around the world, their users might be interested in knowing about the call recording function. Recording a conversation over the phone for the sake of keeping evidence sounds good but not without the permission of other people.

We have mentioned in detail about the different ways of recording a conversation on your Xiaomi phone in this article. You can record a conversation on your Xiaomi smartphone with default Mi dialer or a Google dialer.

How to record a call on a Mi dialer

The Mi dialer is present in all ROMs for Xiaomi devices manufactured in 2019 and earlier. Users should have a Chinese ROM, Taiwan ROM or an Indonesian ROM for a Mi dialer. Follow the steps mentioned below to record a call.

During a call you get an option for call recording on your screen.

Tap the record button during the call.

You will get a permission window that asks your permission to record a call.

Tap on the permission button in order to start recording the conversation.

If you want to listen to the calls that you have recorded on your phone through Mi dialer, just follow the instructions mentioned below.

Open the Mi dialer.

Tap the arrow button that is present on the right side of the latest call.

Select the recorded call and then listen to it.

How to record calls on Xiaomi smartphones using a Google dialer

How to record a call on a Google dialer

Apart from the above-mentioned country ROMs, all the other Xiaomi smartphones have a Google dialer. The call recording function was not previously present on the Google dialer and has been introduced recently. The feature is however present on smartphones in some selected countries. Use the following methods to record a conversation on the Google dialer.

During a call you get an option for call recording on your screen.

Tap the record button during the call.

Unlike Mi dialer, the Google dialer informs both the parties present on the call about the recording. Both parties hear the “this call is being recorded” sound.

If you want to listen to the calls that you have recorded on your phone through Google dialer, just follow the instructions mentioned below.

Open the Google dialer.

Tap on the particular phone call that you recorded.

You will see the recorded conversation.

Tap on the conversation to listen it.

NB: If you have a device that has a Google Dialer but does not have a call recording function, don’t get surprised. This means that the call recording feature is yet to be available in your country.