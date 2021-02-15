Follow These Steps To Change Your Language On Facebook And Instagram

Now-a-Days many of us use social networking site Facebook to connect with friends and family and share our happiness ideas, views, and happiness with them through the app.

Facebook has added many different language so that users can express themselves better in their own language. Likewise Facebook-owned Instagram has multiple language setting for users convenience which allows users to share and browse contents in various languages.

So If you want to change the language of your Facebook and Instagram account but do not know how then you can follow these steps.

Changing your language settings in your Facebook account on one device will not change the settings on other devices.

Change language on Facebook of Android phone and iOS

Open the Facebook app on your Android phone or iPhone.

Then tap on the hamburger menu icon on the top right corner of Android phone and in the bottom right corner of iPhone.

Scroll down and select Settings & Privacy option.

Now choose your preferred Language from the list and select it.

Change language on Facebook in browser

Click on the drop down arrow in the top right.

Then select the Settings & Privacy option.

Click on Language and Region option.

Now change language in the Facebook language section.

You will be shown a drop down list of multiple languages.

Choose your preferred language from list and click on Save Changes.

Change language settings on Instagram app on Android or iOS

Open the Instagram app on your Android or iOS device.

Tap on the profile icon in the bottom right.

Tap on the hamburger menu icon on the top right.

Select Settings option on the bottom your phone.

Tap on Account option.

Tap on Language option which will show a list.

Now select your preferred language from the list.

Change language settings for Instagram in browser

Click on your profile picture in the top right.

Select the Profile option.

Scroll down to the bottom and you should see a drop down icon alongside a language option.

Select your preferred language from the drop down list.