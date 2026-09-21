Flipkart’s Big Billion Days early deals begin September 24: What shoppers need to know

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The main Big Billion Days 2026 sale will start on October 9, while Flipkart Plus, Flipkart Black and eligible Flipkart Credit Card users will get early access from October 8.

Flipkart has also confirmed the sale through its official website and newsroom.

Key Details

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Early Bird Deals: Begin September 24, with offers expected across smartphones, laptops, televisions, wearables and other electronics.

Main sale: Starts October 9, 2026.

Early access: Flipkart Plus, Black, and eligible Flipkart Credit Card users can shop from October 8.

Bank offers: Eligible Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards will receive up to 10% instant discount, subject to applicable terms.

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: Customers can get an additional 10% savings during the sale.

Super Money: Customers using Super Money can receive 10% cashback on their first transaction, subject to terms.

Special sale formats: Flipkart is promoting features such as Price Crash, BBD Specials, Deals, Brand Hours, Double Discount and Rush Hours.

Flipkart’s current sale page lists categories including smartphones, laptops, electronics, appliances, fashion, beauty and home products.

However, several product-specific prices and discounts are still to be revealed, so shoppers should check the final terms before making purchases.

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