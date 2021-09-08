Flipkart smartphones carnival sale: Avail best deals on smartphones before sale ends tonight

The Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale in currently live and if you are planning to purchase a new smartphone you have to hurry up. Smartphones ranging from below Rs 10,000 and above can be availed at great deals during the sale. However, Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale which started from September 2 will end on September 8 (tonight at 11:59 pm).

Some the popular smartphones which can be availed at great deals are Infinix Hot 10S, Poco M3, Realme Narzo 30 5G as well as iPhones.

The list of smartphones which can be checked out during Smartphones Carnival sale 2021 are as follows:

Poco M3

The Poco M3 (4GB RAM + 64GB Storage) and it can now be purchased at an attractive price Rs 10,499. This device features a FHD+ display of 6.53 inches. In terms of camera, the device has a triple camera setup at the rear which includes 48MP primary camera and two other 2MP cameras. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 10S

Infinix Hot 10S (4GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) is priced at Rs 9,499. An exchange offer up to Rs 8950 can also be availed on the device on Flipkart. Infinix Hot 10S has 48MP+ 2MP + AI Lens Camera at the rear while a front camera of 8MP is occupied at the front.

The smartphone has MediaTek Helio G85 processer with 6.82-inch HD+ 90Hz display and a 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F41

Samsung Galaxy F41 (6GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) is offered at Rs 14,499. The device has a massive battery of 6,000mAh for powering the day to day functions. It has an Exynos 9611 processor, and a Super AMOLED display of 6.4 inches.

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G (4GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) is a great option for those who want a well performance device with 5G support at around Rs 15,000. It is priced at Rs 14,999 and has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset; a 5,000mAh battery and 48MP triple rear camera setup.

Realme X7 Max

Realme X7 Max (8GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) has a price of Rs 26,999 during the sale. You can get up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange during the sale. A special discount of Rs 3000 can be availed during the sale.

Vivo X60

The regular Vivo X60 (8GB + 128GB) is priced at Rs 34,990 during the sale. The Vivo X60 gets AMOLED display of 6.5 inch and supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and has a triple rear camera setup of 48MP + 13MP + 13MP.

Google Pixel 4a

The Google Pixel 4a (6GB + 128GB) can be availed at Rs 31,999 during the sale. An exchange offer up to Rs 15,000 can also be availed by the users. In terms of specifications, the Google Pixel 4a packs a 5.81 inch Full-HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. In terms of optics, the device has 12.2-megapixel rear camera and 8MP front camera. The battery of the device is 3140mAh battery.

iPhone

While the iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 51,999, the iPhone XR is priced at Rs 42,999 and the iPhone 12 mini costs Rs 59,999 during the sale. The iPhone 12, which is one of the popular devices of Apple in India, can be purchased at Rs 66,999.