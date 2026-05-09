Flipkart SASA LELE Sale 2026, buy top Realme phones

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New Delhi: Flipkart has launched its SASA LELE Sale 2026, visit the application to get amazing discounts and bank offers. The sale is live now.

This sale gives you budget friendly options for top Realme mobile phones under Rs. 15,000 to mid-range phones under Rs. 25,000. The brand has introduced price cuts and limited-time offers on popular models.

Top Realme smartphones for your knowledge:

Realme P4x 5G is one of the best options to buy under Rs. 20,000. It is a great choice especially for users who want strong battery life and smooth everyday performance. It provides a high refresh rate display, a capable Dimensity chipset, and a large battery, making it a practical choice for long usage. The phone’s specification includes 6.72-inch full-HD display with 144Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, 50-megapixel AI rear camera, 7000mAh Titan battery with 45W fast charging, IP64 rating and military-grade durability.

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Realme P4 Power 5G is for the users looking for the best smartphone under Rs. 25,000 with a strong focus on battery and performance. The phone’s specification includes 6.8-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset with Hyper Vision AI Chip, 50-megapixel primary camera, 10,001mAh battery with 80W fast charging, IP66, IP68, and IP69 protection with ArmorShell.

Realme P4 5G is a balanced mid-range smartphonefor users who want a fast display, capable gaming performance, and long battery life. It comes with a specification like 6.7-inch HyperGlow AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G chipset with Hyper Vision AI Graphics Chip, 50-megapixel AI rear camera, 7000mAh Titan battery with 80W Ultra Charge.

Realme P4 Lite 5G is a straightforward option in the under Rs. 15,000 segment with a 144Hz display. Coming to its specifications 6.8-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, 7000mAh battery with 15W charging, IP64 rating with military-grade protection.