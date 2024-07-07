Flipkart sale: Grab the chance to buy iPhone 14 at just Rs 6,060

Apple’s most selling device on Flipkart is currently available at a never before seen price. Flipkart is offering the popular Apple handset at its all-time low price of Rs 6050 during its Big Bachat Sale. That means you can save up to Rs 52949 by purchasing the device at the e-commerce platform.’

But note that it is available at a flat discount offer. The final price is deducted after discount, bank deals, and other offers.

iPhone 14 Price Drop during Flipkart Sale

Earlier the iPhone 14 received a massive price cut of Rs 10,000 after the unveiling of its successor Apple iPhone 15 series late last year.

Now, Flipkart is offering the Apple iPhone 14 at a discounted price of Rs 58,999. That means it is getting Rs 10,901 flat off on its original price on the official store. Additional discounts available on the device include Rs 2949 on transactions with Flipkart Axis Bank Card. The fat discount, and bank offer cuts down the price to Rs 56,050.

Exchange Offer

Flipkart is also offering Exchange deals on trade-in of older devices for the new iPhone 14. The buyers, who wants to trade-in their old device, can get up to Rs 50,000 in exchange for the old smartphone.This changes the whole deal. If you opt for the exchange deal and get the maximum benefits then the iPhone 14’s price will be down to just Rs 6,060.

This is a very beneficial offer considering you get the maximum exchange value with all discounts and offers. Interested buyers can purchase the Apple iPhone 14 by paying just Rs 6050 during the Flipkart sale.

The Apple iPhone 14 was unveiled in 2022 along with other same-series models like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus at an initial cost of Rs 79,900. Apple iPhone 14 is supported by a similar processor as the Apple iPhone 13 but features additional cores. The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen with an iPhone 13-like gash that stocks a 12-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. The handset has a dual camera system at the rear side with 12-megapixel sensors.

Although the Apple iPhone 14 received an incredible response from buyers during Flipkart and Amazon sales.

