If you are planning to purchase a smartphone, than you will be happy to know that Flipkart is offering great discounts on its platform. During this sale, the flagship devices have undergone a major price cut. Customers also get additional discount if they use specific Bank cards during their purchase.

The Flipkart sale is currently live and is extended till June 8, 2021.

Some of the popular devices available during the sale are:

Apple iPhone 11

The Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) is available at Rs 49,999 during this sale. The smartphone is retailing at Rs 54,900 during the Apple sale. Customers can avail extra 10 per cent off if they use Citi Bank credit cards. A discount offer is also available customers if they want to exchange their old device for this new one.

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G

The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G (6GB RAM) is available to customers at Rs 32,999 during the sale. The device gets an exchange discount up to Rs 19,600. However, customers get additional Rs 2500 off if they use HDFC Bank card.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at a retail price of Rs 37,990. Customers can avail exchange offer up to Rs 14,600 during the purchase of the device.

Asus ROG Phone 5

The Asus ROG Phone 5 (8GB Ram + 128GB storage) gets 10 per cent discount on Citi bank cards. The device retails at Rs 49,999 and features Snapdragon 888 flagship processor.

Google Pixel 4a

The Google Pixel 4a (6GB RAM + 128GB Storage) is sold at a price of Rs 29,999 against a MRP of Rs 31,999 during the sale. The customers who use Axis Bank credit card can enjoy 5 per cent cash back.