Flipkart offers mega discounts on iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Apple has scheduled a launch event on September 7 where it will likely launch its latest iPhone 14 series. Ahead of the iPhone 14 debut, the previous iPhone models have received attractive price cut on various online retail site. Apple typically slashes the price of older iPhones right when it announces the new iPhones, but there is still some time for that.

Flipkart is offering some great offers on Apple iPhone 13, which was launched last year, on the iPhone 12 and iPhone.

Flipkart is running a sale right now where a range of products is selling at discounts. Among them are the three recent iPhones, which are still popular. While this is not exactly the right time to buy an iPhone because the official prices of the previous models will drop in a few days, Flipkart’s offers on the iPhone range are good should you still want one. Let us talk about these offers.

iPhone 13 discount offer

The iPhone 13 is available at a discounted price of Rs 65,999 on Flipkart. The original price of the iPhone 13 is Rs 79,900. This means the phone has got a discount of Rs 13,901, which is the best deal you can get right now. Furthermore, customers with an HDFC Bank credit card can get an additional Rs 1,000 off on the purchase of iPhone 13. With this, the price will drop down to Rs 64,999. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card owners can get an unlimited cashback of 5 percent,m which is around Rs 3,300. That means the cost of iPhone 13 will be around Rs 62,699.

iPhone 12 offer

The iPhone 12 is selling at a discounted price of Rs 53,999 instead of official price of Rs 65,900 on Flipkart. It is getting a discount of Rs 11,901. Furthermore, you can take advantage of the HDFC Bank credit card and Flipkart Axis Bank credit card offers as well.

iPhone 11 offer

Apple officially cut down the price of the iPhone 11 to Rs 49,900 last year. Now, you can buy the iPhone 11 at Rs 39,999 from Flipkart. That means you will get a discount of Rs 9,901. You can avail extra discount with HDFC Bank and Flipkart Axis Bank offers as well.