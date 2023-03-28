Flipkart offering iPhone 11 at just Rs 12,999 in Navratri, Check deal details

If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone at an affordable price then check out this deal available on Apple iPhone 11 on Flipkart during the festival of Navratri. The e-retailer is offering the device at just Rs 12,999 on Flipkart during this Navratri with discounts, bank offers and exchange deals.

That means Apple iPhone 11 is currently available at the lowest price ever on Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 11 was launched by the company in 2019 and it is one of the highest selling iPhone models till date. Apple iPhone 11 series was the last lineup from the company to sport curved edges.

Though the company discontinued the Apple iPhone 11 last year stating that it is hindering the sales of the Apple iPhone SE 3 5G. It’s popularity still remain high. The phone was very popular during the annual Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale, during which it was available as an affordable premium smartphone.

iPhone 11 discount

The Apple iPhone 11 is currently listed at Rs 40,999 on Flipkart after a discount of Rs 2,901. Additionally, buyers can get a 10% instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on Bank of Baroda, and IDFC FIRST bank credit card EMI transactions on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. This will cut down the price of the device to Rs 39,999.

Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 27,000 exchange value for old phones. That means you can exchange your old phone for a new phone and get a maximum discount of Rs 27,ooo for the iPhone 11.

This cuts down the cost of Apple iPhone 11 to just Rs 12,999 on Flipkart with a total of Rs 30,901 discount.

The Apple iPhone 11 is one of the most popular iPhone models till now and it was discontinued after the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series. The Apple iPhone 11 was the base model in the iPhone 11 series that has iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 11 is still available for purchase on several ecommerce platforms and the device will continue to get support from Apple despite being discontinued.

The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and has an A13 bionic chipset under the hood. It sports a dual 12MP sensor at the rear and a 12MP selfie shooter at the front.