Flipkart freedom sale to offer big flagship discounts

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Flipkart has launched the Freedom Sale 2026, which will commence on August 8 for everyone and on August 7 forPlus and VIP members.

The company has revealed that several flagship smartphones might go on sale at heavily discounted prices during the sale event.

Some of the highlighted deals include:

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26+

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

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Flipkart haven’t announced the exact sale prices yet but in addition to this, the company has stated that customers will also be able to avail bank offers, exchange schemes and no-cost EMI options throughout the duration of the sale.

Flipkart will also be offering discounts on laptops, smart TV, wearable, home appliances, and other electronics items in the Freedom Sale along with smartphones.

It is also going to be one of the largest shopping event organised by the company prior to Independence Day celebration.

Also Read: CMF Clip Pro Bluetooth Earphones Confirmed To Launch On Aug 4