Flipkart Freedom sale: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max to cost less than 17 Pro

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Flipkart is set to begin it’s Freedon Sale from August 8, 2026. The e-commerce platform has revealed an interesting deal for the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max. With the deal, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could effectively cost less than the iPhone 17 Pro. The sale offers comes in forms of sale discount, eligible bank offers and cashback benefits.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

Flipkart has teased that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will receive a flat Rs 8,000 discount during the sale. With the discount offer, the price of the iPhone will drop from Rs 1,49,900 to Rs 1,41,900 during the Freedom Sale.

Moreover, customers can also get bank discounts of Rs 5,000 on transaction with SBI Bank credit cards or the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. With the bank offer, the effective purchase price can be cut down to Rs 1,36,900.

Flipkart is also offering 5 percent cashback on eligible transactions, which is around Rs 4,000 on the discounted amount. If we combine all the offers then the effective price drops down by Rs 17,000 to around Rs 1,32,900.

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This is less than the launch price of the iPhone 17 Pro, which starts at Rs 1,34,900.

Flipkart says a similar total benefit of around Rs 17,000 will also be available on the iPhone 17 Pro, although its effective price still remains above the Pro Max offer.

Flipkart has also announced price cuts on a few older iPhones. The iPhone 15 will be available at an effective price of Rs 55,900, instead of Rs 59,900. The iPhone 16 Plus can be bought for Rs 75,900.

The Flipkart Freedom Sale will open with early access on August 7 for Plus and Black members, while all customers will be able to shop from August 8.

Also Read: iPhone Air 2 leak hints at major camera upgrade