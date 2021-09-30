Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deals: Grab these iPhone and Pixel phones just for Rs 25,999

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is set to start from October 3. The sale is promised to bring big discounts on various categories of things for its millions of customers. However, what we are most waiting for is the offers on Smartphones. The e-commerce site has started offering offering discounts ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Those who were waiting to Apple iPhone during this sale should check out this article as Flipkart has listed the iPhone SE with a huge discount in what it calls ‘Curtain Raiser Deals’.

Buy iPhone for just Rs 25,999

Ahead of the starting of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, ‘Curtain Raiser Deals’ has announced discounts for a variety of products. Smartphones like Google Pixel 4a, iPhone SE (2020) and Poco X3 Pro have also been listed with great offers. Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank for this sale. Both the bank users will get an instant discount of 10 percent.

The iPhone SE (2020) is available with the lowest price ever on Flipkart’s ‘Curtain Raiser Deals’. As per the site listing, the iPhone SE (2020) price is down to Rs 25,999 for the 64 GB storage variant. While the 128 GB model of the iPhone SE cost is dropped to Rs 30,999 and the 256 GB storage model is listed with a price of Rs 40,999.

Google Pixel 4a is also available for purchase for Rs 25,999 for the 128 GB of storage option.

Poco X3 Pro is also getting a discount of Rs 2,000. Which brings its price to Rs 16,999 the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model and the 8GB RAM 128GB storage variant to Rs 18,999.

You can also get the Realme 8i at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage varinat with a discount of Rs 1,000 during this Flipkart sale. While the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model of the phone can be purchased for Rs 14,999.